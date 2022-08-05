Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,566 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 20,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

