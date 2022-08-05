Lindenwold Advisors Invests $539,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. 4,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

