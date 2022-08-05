Lindenwold Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $7,478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

