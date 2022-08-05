Lindenwold Advisors Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

