Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.63. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

