Lindenwold Advisors Buys 89 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

