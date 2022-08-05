Lindenwold Advisors Buys 167 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

PSB remained flat at $187.44 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $189.83.

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

