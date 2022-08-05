Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,905 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,042,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 497,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,047.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,542 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 13,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,786. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

