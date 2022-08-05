Lincoln National Corp Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.74. 1,387,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average is $189.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

