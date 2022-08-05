Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 43,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,377. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

