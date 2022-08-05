Lincoln National Corp Acquires 16,667 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

