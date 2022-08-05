Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases C$1,981,420.48 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96.

TSE LNR opened at C$58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.35. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

