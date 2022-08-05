Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.22.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.85. 969,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,508. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

