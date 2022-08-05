Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $52.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

