Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
NASDAQ LNW opened at $52.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $90.20.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.