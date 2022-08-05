Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Stories

