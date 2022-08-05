Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

