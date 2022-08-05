Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.77 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

