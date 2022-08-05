Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 7.4%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.07. 152,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,317,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $17,064,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.