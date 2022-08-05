Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Sells 500 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $69,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Commerce Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

