Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Sells 500 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $69,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Commerce Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Stories
