Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 44442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.