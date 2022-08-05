Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $22.25 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,228. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

