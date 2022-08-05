Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $15.90 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.33% of ExlService as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,517. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.