Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 207,359 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,912. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

