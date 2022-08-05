Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ETR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

