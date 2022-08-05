Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,630,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average is $275.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

