Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $18.52 Million Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.73% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.