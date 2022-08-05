Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $47.30 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 571,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,298,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.53% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 116,461 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 758,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

