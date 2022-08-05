Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $33.65 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,647,000. Murphy USA accounts for about 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MUSA traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $287.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,223. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $294.75.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,024 shares of company stock worth $32,517,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

