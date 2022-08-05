Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys Shares of 321,473 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,840,000. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.20% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $72.38. 22,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.