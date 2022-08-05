Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,950,000. Centene makes up 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.06% of Centene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 328,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.