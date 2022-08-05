Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 472,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,213. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

