Lawrence R. Zeno Buys 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) insider Lawrence R. Zeno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

