Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8 %
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $44.29.
