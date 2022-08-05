Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

