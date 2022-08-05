Lansing Street Advisors Takes $82,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.