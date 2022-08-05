Lansing Street Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

