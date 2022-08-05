Lansing Street Advisors Takes $42,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,758,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.