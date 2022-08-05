Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

