Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

