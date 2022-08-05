Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWF opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

