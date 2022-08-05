Lansing Street Advisors Invests $71,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

