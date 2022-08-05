Lansing Street Advisors Invests $67,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

