Lansing Street Advisors Invests $67,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
RTX opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
