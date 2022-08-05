Lansing Street Advisors Invests $173,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $344.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

