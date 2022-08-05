Lansing Street Advisors Invests $173,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

