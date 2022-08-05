Lansing Street Advisors Invests $142,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

USB stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

