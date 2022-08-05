Lansing Street Advisors Invests $126,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

