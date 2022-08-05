Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 293 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

