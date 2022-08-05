Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $231.91 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

