Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.53 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $24,387.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

